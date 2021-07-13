WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $470,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,149 shares of company stock worth $8,645,224. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in WW International during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in WW International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

WW opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. WW International has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that WW International will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

