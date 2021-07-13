Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 229.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343,101 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.06% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $134,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,980,000 after buying an additional 723,015 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,425,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,265,000 after buying an additional 240,934 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,423,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,143,000 after buying an additional 39,079 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,348,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,183,000 after purchasing an additional 246,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

WH stock opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.88.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

