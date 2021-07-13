Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 1,526.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of WYNMY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,217. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

