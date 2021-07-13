Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 1,526.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of WYNMY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,217. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.