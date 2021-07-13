xRhodium (XRC) Price Reaches $1.13 on Top Exchanges

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $5,527.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006038 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005077 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000493 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00035353 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001131 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00048991 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001295 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.