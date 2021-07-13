Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE) Trading Down 2%

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14. Approximately 911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.