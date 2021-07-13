Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of YGRAF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,644. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.