Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on YSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of YSG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,589. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.05. Yatsen has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen during the first quarter worth $122,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Yatsen during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Yatsen during the first quarter worth $241,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

