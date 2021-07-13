Ycash (YEC) Market Capitalization Tops $4.47 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001211 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $28,601.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 57% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.62 or 0.00318239 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00130594 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00174062 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002326 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,345,531 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

