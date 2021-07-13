YENTEN (YTN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,155.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, YENTEN has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $101,015.93 and $1,155.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,457.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,976.08 or 0.06088180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.09 or 0.01442159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.00401241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00142111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.01 or 0.00631615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.81 or 0.00421495 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.94 or 0.00323303 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

