YFIVE FINANCE Market Cap Reaches $56,710.40 (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $56,710.40 and $165,697.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00007736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.48 or 0.00876764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005399 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,515 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

