Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $612,562.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $1.62 million and $612,562.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00044127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00115377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00158602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,825.59 or 0.99810899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00955158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

