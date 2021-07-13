Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.43. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 131,071 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.20% and a negative net margin of 1,123.41%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Yield10 Bioscience by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 159,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $859,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 202,063 shares in the last quarter. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

