Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to post sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. Cerner has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $112,876,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 140.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,375 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

