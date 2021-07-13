Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NYSE:CME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NYSE:CME) to report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. CME Group also reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CME Group.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $210.24 on Tuesday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

