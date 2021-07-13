Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NYSE:FELE) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NYSE:FELE) to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.84. Franklin Electric reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,734. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $87.70.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

