Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post sales of $211.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.04 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $217.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $871.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.78 million to $877.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $946.93 million, with estimates ranging from $931.75 million to $963.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 95,403 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 638,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

