Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NYSE:JKHY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NYSE:JKHY) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. Also, major shareholder Stephens Campbell 2012 T. Susan sold 6,733 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $177,279.89.

NYSE:JKHY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,041. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

