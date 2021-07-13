Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSE:JAMF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSE:JAMF) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jamf’s earnings. Jamf also posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jamf will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jamf.

In other Jamf news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 8,140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,620,000.00. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,710,234 shares of company stock worth $320,541,670.

Jamf stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 337,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,675. Jamf has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

