Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MMSI) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MMSI) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.42. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $930,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMSI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.67. 181,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,437. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Read More: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.