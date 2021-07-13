Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NYSE:OSTK) to Post $0.84 EPS

Analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NYSE:OSTK) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.82. Overstock.com also posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $520,867.20. Insiders have sold 11,720 shares of company stock worth $1,020,867 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OSTK traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $96.70. 2,156,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,914. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $128.50.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

