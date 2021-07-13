Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NYSE:OSTK) to Post $0.84 EPS

Analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NYSE:OSTK) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.82. Overstock.com also posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.
In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $520,867.20. Insiders have sold 11,720 shares of company stock worth $1,020,867 in the last quarter.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
