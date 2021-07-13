Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce $5.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.44 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $22.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.76 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.55 billion to $25.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

PCAR opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in PACCAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in PACCAR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in PACCAR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in PACCAR by 21.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.