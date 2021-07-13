Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NYSE:RCII) to Post $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NYSE:RCII) will report $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.02. 483,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,671. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.