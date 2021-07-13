Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Teradyne posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradyne.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $684,700.44. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 27,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $3,510,471.26.

NYSE TER opened at $127.08 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

