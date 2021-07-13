Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:URBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:URBN) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.93. Urban Outfitters reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $39.58. 726,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,683. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

