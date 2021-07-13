Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Brokerages predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report sales of $3.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMW. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $154.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.75. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,141,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 302,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,443,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,323 shares of company stock worth $7,605,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after buying an additional 685,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $628,062,000 after buying an additional 78,747 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in VMware by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after buying an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $117,298,000 after buying an additional 65,893 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

