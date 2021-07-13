Zacks: Analysts Expect 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:ONEM) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:ONEM) will report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). 1Life Healthcare posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 1Life Healthcare.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $188,626.20.

Shares of NYSE:ONEM traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,021. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.