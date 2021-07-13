Zacks: Analysts Expect Allakos Inc. (NYSE:ALLK) Will Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allakos Inc. (NYSE:ALLK) will report ($1.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.14). Allakos posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($4.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allakos.

Allakos stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,121. Allakos has a 52-week low of $66.78 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

In related news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $286,835.43. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 43,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $4,368,500.50.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

