Zacks: Analysts Expect Ambarella, Inc. (NYSE:AMBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NYSE:AMBA) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. Ambarella reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Shares of AMBA stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.09. 122,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,221. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $137.21.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $619,439.59. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Insiders sold a total of 25,195 shares of company stock worth $2,565,054 over the last 90 days.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

