Zacks: Analysts Expect ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. ChampionX reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 123.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChampionX.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00.

CHX stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.39. 21,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,747. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

