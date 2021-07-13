Zacks: Analysts Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NYSE:ITCI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NYSE:ITCI) will announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($0.88). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.66. 421,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,271. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

