Zacks: Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:IONS) to Post -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:IONS) to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.69). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 121.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of NYSE:IONS traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. 25,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,113. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

In other news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

