Zacks: Analysts Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report $481.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $471.08 million to $491.04 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $323.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 43,984 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 62,379 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 92,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

