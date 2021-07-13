Zacks: Analysts Expect Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.13). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Procore Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Procore Technologies.

In other news, Chairman Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 47,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $3,994,842.03. Also, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 23,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $1,949,987.97. Insiders sold 101,723 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,267 in the last three months.

NYSE:PCOR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,031. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

