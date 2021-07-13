Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TENB) to Post $0.05 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TENB) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Tenable posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenable.

TENB stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.89. 536,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,366. Tenable has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $58.45.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,455 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $260,459.25. Insiders have sold a total of 12,475 shares of company stock valued at $503,366 over the last three months.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

