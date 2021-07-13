Zacks: Analysts Expect Vicor Co. (NYSE:VICR) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vicor Co. (NYSE:VICR) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.30. Vicor posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vicor.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,010 in the last quarter.

NYSE:VICR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.49. 2,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,632. Vicor has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $109.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

