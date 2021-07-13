Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE:ACVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE:ACVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ACV Auctions will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACV Auctions.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64.

Shares of NYSE ACVA traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 689,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,700. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

