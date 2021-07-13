Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $575.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will announce $575.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $599.12 million and the lowest is $557.26 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $232.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at $227,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.