Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXLS) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXLS) to announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. ExlService posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ExlService.

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $107.45. The stock had a trading volume of 76,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,110. ExlService has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

