Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00.

NYSE:HST opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

