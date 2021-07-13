Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insulet Co. (NYSE:PODD) to Post $0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. (NYSE:PODD) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.23. Insulet reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $1,475,061.92. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,935.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.52. 6,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,799. Insulet has a 12-month low of $185.24 and a 12-month high of $306.46.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

