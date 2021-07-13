Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:PPBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:PPBI) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of ($1.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 325,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,024. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

