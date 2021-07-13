Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to report $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $7.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $138.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $156.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 475.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 340.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after buying an additional 264,871 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

