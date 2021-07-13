Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLAY) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLAY) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Relay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($6.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Relay Therapeutics.

RLAY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,148. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,242 shares of company stock worth $2,440,668.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

