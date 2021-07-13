Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report $5.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.18 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $6.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $21.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $22.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

NYSE:SNX opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.80. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $508,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,745 shares of company stock worth $3,292,583 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

