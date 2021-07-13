Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NYSE:VRSK) to Post $1.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NYSE:VRSK) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Verisk Analytics posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $514,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,611 in the last three months.

VRSK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,814. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

