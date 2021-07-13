Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arvinas, Inc. (NYSE:ARVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NYSE:ARVN) will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.91). Arvinas reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($2.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.32. 282,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,443. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total transaction of $3,632,421.42.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

