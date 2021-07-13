Zacks: Brokerages Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:CHRW) to Announce $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:CHRW) to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

CHRW opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $106.75.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

