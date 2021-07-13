Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCOI) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCOI) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.26. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.
CCOI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.35. 195,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,136. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96.
About Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.
