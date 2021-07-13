Zacks: Brokerages Expect CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. CrowdStrike reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CrowdStrike.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $6,363,250.00. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,793 shares of company stock worth $30,865,524.

Shares of CRWD opened at $261.79 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

