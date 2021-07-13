Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.97. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,522 shares of company stock worth $16,358,650. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after buying an additional 138,304 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after buying an additional 332,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $451,164,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

